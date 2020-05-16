Daisy learned to ride a unicycle in lockdown – and thousands of people are now following her progress.

The four-year-old and her mum Helen live just outside of Clifton Village in Bristol, where Daisy learned to ride a bike when she was two years-old and started BMXing when she was just three.

Now she is teaching herself to ride a unicycle around parts of the city, and her mum regularly films her sessions to keep her social media followers updated.

"It [cycling] is obviously her superpower," said Helen.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick