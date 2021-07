A man and a woman who stole £15,000 worth of perfume in a ram raid have been jailed.

Wearing balaclavas, the Bristol pair caused £13,000 worth of damage by driving a Ford Fiesta into a store in Trowbridge at 03:25 BST on 23 June.

Michael Denyer, 33, of Millground Road, was jailed for three years for burglary and criminal damage.

Christina Colton, 44, of Briscoes Avenue, got two years, nine months in jail for burglary and criminal damage.