Thousands of people have been glued to a live stream showing four fledgling peregrine falcons.

The birds are nesting on top of Salisbury Cathedral and have become a popular feature since a mating pair of peregrines made a home there in 2014.

There has been heightened drama on the stream this year as two of the fledglings have struggled to get the hang of flying.

Experts suspect the warm weather and low wind has meant the birds were unable to get sufficient lift for take off.