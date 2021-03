Three new arrivals at a Wiltshire farm have struck up an unlikely friendship after being hand-reared together.

Wiggle, the Sebastopol goose chick and Taz the emu chick were born in an incubator, while Alfred the kid goat was not being fed by his mother.

They have been raised by volunteers at Caenhill Countryside Centre in Wiltshire and have bonded with each other as a result.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes