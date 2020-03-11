A former assistant to the disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has called for a review of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), which she says are being used in an "unethical" way.

Zelda Perkins, from Baverstock near Salisbury in Wiltshire, worked in the 1990s as a personal assistant to the now convicted sex offender Weinstein.

She signed an NDA as part of her employment but says these agreements are being abused and people are being forced into signing them.

Video journalist: Abigail Mobbs