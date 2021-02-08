A doctor's video diary is offering a glimpse into daily life on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

Respiratory consultant at Swindon's Great Western Hospital, Dr Mark Juniper, made a video over a weekend in January not long after a critical incident had been declared due to the number of Covid patients needing treatment.

He covers the life-saving work in the intensive care unit and speaks of the "hard, long and tiring shifts" staff are putting in every day.

"In the intensive care unit the patients are scared - the ones that are conscious. We do save lives and we've got to keep on saving as many as we can," he said.