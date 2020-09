Fans wanting another series of ITV's Jane Austen drama Sanditon have helped create a giant drawing of the show's two main characters on a Somerset beach.

The Sanditon Sisterhood commissioned Somerset artist Simon Beck to draw Sidney Parker and Charlotte Heywood at Brean.

More than 100 supporters raised £2,500 to fund the #SaveSanditon stunt.

The group said it needed to do "something bigger to really get noticed".

Video journalist: Will Richards