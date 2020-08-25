'We hope other victims get the justice Ellie didn't'

Video

The family of murdered teenager Ellie Gould is hoping a change in the law could toughen the sentences handed to minors.

Thomas Griffiths admitted murdering Ellie, 17, at her home in Calne, Wiltshire, in May 2019, after she ended their relationship.

He was jailed for a minimum of 12-and-a-half years but as he was just under 18 at the time of sentence, he may serve half that time.

Ellie's mother, Carole, said 'Ellie's Law', would see longer sentences for older teens like Griffiths, who had no mental health issues and came from a stable background.