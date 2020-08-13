Teenagers get their A-level results

Teenagers get ther A-level results
Teenagers across the West have received their A-level results, after exams were cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationally, 36% of grades will be different, mostly lower, than predicted grades submitted by teachers.

These 18-year-old students from Swindon were among those who waited nervously for their results.

