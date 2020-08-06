Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Burst water main 'nightmare' for Swindon homes
A burst water main is causing a "nightmare" for several homes in Swindon.
Large amounts of water has been filmed coming up from under the pavement on Great Western Way and has spread to three other streets,
Lewis Brown filmed this short video of water surging up near his home.
06 Aug 2020
