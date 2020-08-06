Water 'Coming out of the floor'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Burst water main 'nightmare' for Swindon homes

A burst water main is causing a "nightmare" for several homes in Swindon.

Large amounts of water has been filmed coming up from under the pavement on Great Western Way and has spread to three other streets,

Lewis Brown filmed this short video of water surging up near his home.

  • 06 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Water 'shoots 80ft' after burst main