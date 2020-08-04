Media player
How will a trip to the circus look after lockdown?
Less than half of touring circus shows in the UK are now reopening after the lockdown.
Giffords Circus based in Gloucestershire is one of them.
But distancing rules mean it won't be like a normal visit to the big top.
04 Aug 2020
