Thousands of CDs form NHS tribute

Wiltshire 'ribbon of light' art installation complete
Wiltshire artist Bruce Munro has transformed the top of Long Knoll using 120,000 old CDs and DVDs.
The 'ribbon of light' was installed as a tribute to NHS workers.
It has taken Mr Munro and volunteers several months to fix the CDs to a 1.6km long stretch of fence.
23 Jul 2020
