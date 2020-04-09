The army families hit by Coronavirus restrictions
Wiltshire military families separated by Coronavirus

Many military families have been affected by travel restrictions imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Geoge Strachan-Heyes was on deployment in Cyrprus, but has been unable to return home.

Military postings closer to home in Wiltshire have also been affected, and his family don't know when they will be reunited with him.

