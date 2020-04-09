Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wiltshire military families separated by Coronavirus
Many military families have been affected by travel restrictions imposed because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Geoge Strachan-Heyes was on deployment in Cyrprus, but has been unable to return home.
Military postings closer to home in Wiltshire have also been affected, and his family don't know when they will be reunited with him.
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-52230814/wiltshire-military-families-separated-by-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window