A man has been found guilty of trying to steal a copy of the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral.

Mark Royden, 47, from Kent, used a hammer to try to smash through the protective case around the 805-year-old document but failed to take it.

Jurors at Salisbury Crown Court also found him guilty of criminal damage.

Royden was arrested after being chased and detained by "good-spirited" members of the public as he attempted to leave.

