Video
Wiltshire woman knits to help Australia's animals
A Wiltshire woman is asking knitters and crocheters to help her create pouches for some of Australia's orphaned and injured animals.
Around a billion animals have been killed in the Australian wild fires, which have been burning across the country for months.
Despite being thousands of miles away, Katy Mairis says she cannot sit back and "do nothing" and is asking people to donate scraps of wool for the pouches.
She is also sharing knitting and crochet patterns so people can make pouches themselves.
Video journalist: Amy Griffiths.
09 Jan 2020
