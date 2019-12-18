Trichologist recognised for helping hair loss patients

Tricologist recognised for helping hair loss patients
A hair specialist who helps fit wigs for chemotherapy patients has been honoured by the Institute of Trichologists for her work.

Lynda Hutton has been working with people suffering from hair loss for decades - and has helped more than 4,000 people in total.

She is based at her salon in Chiselden near Swindon but she also works with patients in hospital.

