Ellie Gould's mother: 'I'll never forget that phone call'
The mother of 17-year-old schoolgirl Ellie Gould has spoken of the moment she discovered her daughter had been murdered.
Carole Gould said she was telephoned by her husband, and drove back to the family home in Calne to find the emergency services already there.
"I'll never forget that phone call," she said. "I just couldn't believe it."
Ellie's ex-boyfriend Thomas Griffiths, 18, was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 12 years and six months, for murdering her.
08 Nov 2019
