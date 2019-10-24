Video

Footage shows a speeding Porsche moments before it was involved in a crash which killed an expectant mum.

Ian Barton, 62, lost control of the sports car as he hit speeds of more than 100mph on the A36 near Warminster, Wiltshire, on 18 December, an inquest heard.

Anna Kirsopp-Lewis, 34, who was due to give birth weeks later, died from multiple injuries sustained when her car was hit.

Mr Barton died in hospital five days later.

Dashcam footage provided by lorry driver Paul Cloak, showed Mr Barton's car overtaking his vehicle at high speed.

He told the hearing in Salisbury he saw a "black blur" when the Porsche passed him "like a rocket".