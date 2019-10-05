Race event celebreates 60 years of Marcos classic cars
Wiltshire race event celebrates 60 years of Marcos classic cars

This weekend at Castle Combe racetrack in Wiltshire, a special race will celebrate classic cars made by Marcos Engineering on the 60th anniversary of its founding.

In its heyday the now defunct company, which had factories in Bradford-on-Avon and Westbury, built cars that raced all over the world.

