Swindon police arrest man after shots fired at officers
A man has been arrested after a weapon was fired at police from a building in Swindon.
Armed officers were called to Darling Close, Lower Stratton, at about 19.30 BST on Wednesday.
Officers responded by using a "less lethal" baton gun, and because of this the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), Wiltshire Police confirmed.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker. No-one was injured.
29 Aug 2019
