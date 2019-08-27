Video

A Wiltshire man, who took part in this year's bog-snorkelling competition, has been hailed a champion once again, but failed to beat his world record.

Bog-snorkelling was invented in the Welsh town Llanwrtyd Wells in 1976.

It involves competitors swimming through a water-filled trench in a peat bog and attracts people come from all over the world.

The current world champion and world record holder is Neil Rutter, who achieved a time of one minute and 18.82 seconds in the 2018 championships.

He won again this year, but the 34-year-old, from Swindon, came in at one minute and 21 seconds.