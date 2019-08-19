Building a cathedral out of matchsticks

Video

A Wiltshire man is on a mission to build the world's biggest matchstick model.

Barry King, 49, from Amesbury, has spent six-and-a-half years painstakingly recreating the west front of Salisbury Cathedral using 800,000 matchsticks.

He estimates it will take another 15 years and a record 6,000,000 matchsticks to finish the entire building.

The model is due to go on show at the Guild Hall in Salisbury, from Monday.