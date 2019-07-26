Giant crop circle ploughed in field
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Giant crop circle near WOMAD highlights climate change

A 300ft (90m) crop circle has been carved in a field near the WOMAD Festival to highlight 'food security' issues surrounding climate change.

It features the Extinction Rebellion logo and follows the creation of the largest ever human XR symbol at Glastonbury Festival earlier this summer.

The four-day Womad Festival features music and dance acts from across the world.

  • 26 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Is this mural a genuine Banksy?