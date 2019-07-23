A dress fit for a princess

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helping Grace's princess wishes come true
Grace, 7, was born with proximal focal femoral deficiency which means her legs are growing at an abnormal angle.
Her condition makes it difficult to find clothes that fit her properly.
Dressability volunteers from Swindon made Grace's wishes come true by making two specially-made dresses just for her.
-
23 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-49087243/helping-grace-s-princess-wishes-come-trueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window