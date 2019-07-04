Media player
Swindon bus project to provide shelter for homeless
Truck driver, Gerry Watkins from Swindon, buys up old double-decker buses to convert them into night shelters for the homeless.
He rips out the seats and puts in beds, a kitchen, wood burner and eating area.
Gerry launched the Big Yellow Bus Project in 2017 and has since bought a second vehicle to provide shelter for more people.
He says he is passionate about helping people, and "wants to give something back".
