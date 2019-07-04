Bus project provides shelter for homeless
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Swindon bus project to provide shelter for homeless

Truck driver, Gerry Watkins from Swindon, buys up old double-decker buses to convert them into night shelters for the homeless.

He rips out the seats and puts in beds, a kitchen, wood burner and eating area.

Gerry launched the Big Yellow Bus Project in 2017 and has since bought a second vehicle to provide shelter for more people.

He says he is passionate about helping people, and "wants to give something back".

  • 04 Jul 2019
Go to next video: The bus where homeless people shower