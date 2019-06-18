Media player
Wiltshire wife discovers husband was spy years after death
Audrey and Glyn Phillips were married for 64 years, but she had no idea he had been keeping a secret about his past all that time.
Audrey, from Trowbridge, discovered the "emotional" accounts in Glyn's paperwork which detailed his role within Operation X-X.
The operation was set up at the start of World War Two to get captured German spies to feed misinformation to their troops.
18 Jun 2019
