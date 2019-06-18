Husband discovered to be WWII spy three years after he died
Wiltshire wife discovers husband was spy years after death

Audrey and Glyn Phillips were married for 64 years, but she had no idea he had been keeping a secret about his past all that time.

Audrey, from Trowbridge, discovered the "emotional" accounts in Glyn's paperwork which detailed his role within Operation X-X.

The operation was set up at the start of World War Two to get captured German spies to feed misinformation to their troops.

