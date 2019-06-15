Media player
Orphaned baby wallaby hand-reared in rucksack
An orphaned baby wallaby is being hand reared in a rucksack after his mother died of pneumonia.
The tiny four-month-old joey, named Riley, has to be fed every four hours and carried everywhere in a substitute pouch by a keeper at Studley Grange Butterfly World and Farm Park near Swindon.
Julia Stewart, who has been looking after Riley, said it was "like having a baby or being pregnant all over again".
15 Jun 2019
