Queen's Birthday Honours 2019: Joan Howarth awarded British Empire Medal
Joan Howarth has been helping to make a difference to the lives of those who are blind or in hospital.
The 87-year-old has been involved with talking newspapers and hospital radio for 37 years.
She has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours with a British Empire Medal.
08 Jun 2019
