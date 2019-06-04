Video

Joe Landon suffered a serious brain injury after being hit by a car five years ago, when he was 17.

He has needed constant care ever since, but when Glenside Hospital in Salisbury closed, he was moved to a temporary bed at Salisbury District Hospital.

His mum Sue Landon said they are looking for a "fully-adapted rental property" with doorways wide enough for a wheelchair.

It is not possible for Joe's family home to be adapted, and his mum wants to find a place close by to enable him to have as much independence as possible.