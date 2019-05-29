Dog still looking for his forever home

Media player
Lenny the dog has been in Wiltshire kennels a third of his life
Lenny the dog has spent a third of his life in kennels in Salisbury.
The 10-year-old Jack Russell has been looking for a home for longer than any other dog in Wiltshire.
The Dogs Trust in Salisbury hopes somebody will take him on.
29 May 2019
