Dog still looking for his forever home
Lenny the dog has been in Wiltshire kennels a third of his life

Lenny the dog has spent a third of his life in kennels in Salisbury.

The 10-year-old Jack Russell has been looking for a home for longer than any other dog in Wiltshire.

The Dogs Trust in Salisbury hopes somebody will take him on.

  • 29 May 2019
