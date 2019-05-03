Media player
Helifun game let's you 'fly' past Wiltshire landmarks
Wiltshire Air Ambulance has launched a new game to encourage fundraising for the charity in the different way.
It's called Helifun and was developed by OJO Solutions.
Players can take part on mobile and desktop, and you can fly past Stonehenge and Swindon's County Ground, as well as dodging the tanks on Salisbury Plain.
03 May 2019
