Mini Tesla donated for children at Swindon hospital
How do you reduce anxiety for children in hospital?
A miniature car, which they can use to drive to the operating theatre, can help.
Tesla Owners UK has donated the miniature electronic car for the children to use at Swindon's Great Western Hospital and the kids are already loving it.
18 Apr 2019
