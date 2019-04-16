Hurt cricketer finally picks up bat
Car crash cricketer Billy Cookson picks up bat again

An amateur cricketer who was seriously injured in a head-on crash with a bus in Australia has picked up a bat for the first time since the accident.

Billy Cookson, 23, from Wiltshire, suffered punctured lungs and a torn liver, broke a leg and both ankles and shattered his right arm in the crash in October.

He had travelled to Melbourne to play cricket and was working as a delivery driver when the accident happened.

