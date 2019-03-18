Cheers as limbless girl completes race

Video

A girl who lost all her limbs after contracting meningitis was cheered across the finish line at a half-marathon.

Harmonie-Rose Allen, five, walked the final few metres of the course in Bath on Sunday after being pushed for the rest by a team of family and teachers.

As a baby in 2014 Harmonie-Rose contracted meningococcal septicaemia and was given a 10% chance of survival.