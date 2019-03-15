Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wiltshire White Horse gets a red nose
BBC Wiltshire listeners have been donating red items all week to create a massive red nose for the Hill White Horse.
The team battled wind and rain to stake the nose to the chalk hillside.
It will be removed on Monday, with the material being recycled locally,
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window