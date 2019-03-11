Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Daleks gather in bid to exterminate world record
Dozens of the most-feared baddies in Doctor Who, the Daleks, have assembled in a bid to break a world record.
Although unsuccessful, the sixth Doctor, Colin Baker came to inspect Skaro's scariest in Chippenham, Wiltshire.
The record was set in Leicestershire in 2008 when 95 Daleks gathered.
On Sunday, 87 assembled with proceeds from the event are going to Julia House in Devizes and to Great Ormond Street.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-47522618/daleks-gather-in-bid-to-exterminate-world-recordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window