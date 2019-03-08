How I learned to love my scars

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman with Crohn's disease 'learned to love' her scars
A woman who has Crohn's disease has asked photographers not to remove her scars from pictures when she works as a model.
Natalie Amber collapsed and nearly died several years ago and had to have surgery on her bowel.
Now she wants to encourage others to be body positive.
-
08 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-47495346/woman-with-crohn-s-disease-learned-to-love-her-scarsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window