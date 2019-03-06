'I won't let my disability get in my way'
Video

Journalism student Ben Morris, 18, from Swindon will head off to university later this year.

His disability means he needs a wheelchair to get about.

As part of BBC Young Reporter he went to investigate how universities are catering for disabled students.

  • 06 Mar 2019
