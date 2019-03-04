Facing the future after Honda closure
Dave Roberts has worked as a paint sprayer at Honda for 24 years.

Now, with the announcement the Swindon factory will close, he's rethinking the future for himself and his town.

We've followed him through the last two weeks as he tries to come to terms with the changes he will face.

