Waste free food shop coming to Marlborough
A Wiltshire woman is trying to combat plastic waste by opening her own packaging free store.

Hayley Lambert owns Packaging Not Included in Marlborough which opens its doors for the first time on Saturday.

She's trying to source local produce to cut down on food miles too.

  • 22 Feb 2019