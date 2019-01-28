Media player
Chippenham helicopter in garage becomes home cinema
Marie Merry bought an Agusta 109 helicopter for £950 during a visit to the helicopter museum in Weston-super-Mare.
It was lifted into her garden in Chippenham by crane and wheeled into the garage where she has turned it into a home cinema.
The project has been featured on George Clarke's Amazing Spaces on Channel 4.
28 Jan 2019
