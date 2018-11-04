Restoring Australia to an English hillside

Video

For four years The Map of Australia Trust has been working on restoring a faded emblem to a hillside.

During World War One a large chalk badge was carved into the hill, just outside the village of Compton Chamberlayne in Wiltshire.

The map was created by soldiers of the Australian Imperial Force staying at Hurdcott Camp in the fields below.

A group of volunteers have been working hard to restore it in time for the centenary commemorations of the end of World War One this month.

See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday at 19:30 GMT and on the BBC iPlayer here.