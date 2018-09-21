Media player
MOD Lyneham explores the military tradition of tattoos
A new exhibition, exploring the strong military tradition of decorating one's skin, has opened at MOD Lyneham.
The military tattoo exhibition is at the REME museum on the site.
It looks at the stories behind the tattoos that military personnel have chosen to decorate their skin.
21 Sep 2018
