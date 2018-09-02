Video

It is six months since former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok at The Maltings in Salisbury.

Retired teacher Meg Edgar was a bystander and watched as the pair were treated by the emergency services.

Ms Edgar returned to the scene with BBC Inside Out West and looked back on the incident, which sparked a major international diplomatic dispute.

