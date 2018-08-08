Video

A Smart car has been given a Back to the Future-inspired makeover.

Despite not being roadworthy, or able to hit 88mph, the Smart Coupe does boast gull-wing doors and a "Bic capacitor".

Mark Enright, who runs a model and prop firm in Swindon, said the DeLorean was the perfect choice for the 1980s blockbuster but for the 21st Century it had to be "the little city car".

"Building this car was so much fun that I have decided to create a collection of Smart cars, built and inspired by iconic films," he said.