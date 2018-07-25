Otter caught feasting on koi carp
Video

Otter caught feasting on koi carp in Swindon

After losing three koi carp to a mysterious predator, Pete Bayley set up a camera to catch the culprit.

But it wasn't just Otters that were visiting his garden in Swindon at night.

