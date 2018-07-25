Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Otter caught feasting on koi carp in Swindon
After losing three koi carp to a mysterious predator, Pete Bayley set up a camera to catch the culprit.
But it wasn't just Otters that were visiting his garden in Swindon at night.
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-44957460/otter-caught-feasting-on-koi-carp-in-swindonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window