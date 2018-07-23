Media player
Platform edge child 'not in danger', father says
The father of a boy photographed with his head over the edge of a railway station platform says his son was never in danger.
Ian Stanton, 46, said a picture posted online which has since gone viral did not portray the incident in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, accurately.
Tim Brown, who took the photograph, described it as "absolutely unbelievable".
But Mr Stanton said it "boils down to a matter of opinion".
23 Jul 2018
