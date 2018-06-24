Slipper soccer comes to Westbury care home
Residents at a care home have been going football crazy this week with a match of "slipper soccer".

Westbury Court Care Home residents had just 10 minutes to score as many goals as they could from the comfort of their chairs.

The match with referee, team talk and orange slices at half time, is part of an activity programme.

