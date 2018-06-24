Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Westbury giant white hillside horse gets a scrub
A giant hillside figure of a white horse, discoloured by algae and lichen, has been having a bit of a scrub.
Standing at 175ft (53m) tall, Westbury's White Horse is being groomed by a team of abseilers.
Up to 18 volunteers have spent the weekend using power cleaning equipment to give the huge horse a makeover.
24 Jun 2018
