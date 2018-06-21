Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stonehenge sunrise painted by mouth and foot artist
Tom Yendell, 56, is a mouth and foot artist.
He was born without arms or hands, due to the drug Thalidomide, and learnt art at an early age.
He has been a member of the Mouth and Foot Artists collective since 1996 and visited Stonehenge to paint the summer solstice sunrise.
-
21 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-44565340/stonehenge-sunrise-painted-by-mouth-and-foot-artistRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window