'Beautiful' Stonehenge sunrise painted by mouth and foot artist
Tom Yendell, 56, is a mouth and foot artist.

He was born without arms or hands, due to the drug Thalidomide, and learnt art at an early age.

He has been a member of the Mouth and Foot Artists collective since 1996 and visited Stonehenge to paint the summer solstice sunrise.

  • 21 Jun 2018
